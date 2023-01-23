HDFC Bank sees stable bonds in tough year for traders1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- With the end of the rate-hike cycle near, there should be much more stability in yields, with large volatility likely behind us and the amplitude of future swings much smaller, according to Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer at HDFC Bank Ltd, the country’s biggest private bank by market value
India’s largest private lender is expecting a calmer year for bond yields in 2023, which will make it harder for traders to prosper after the global volatility seen last year.
