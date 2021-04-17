HDFC Bank sets aside 500 crore for compound interest waiver

The government had announced that retail and small business loans up to ₹2 crore will get the benefit of compound interest waiver during the moratorium period of March to August. The moratorium announced to help borrowers tide over the covid-induced crisis ended on 31 August. However, last month the Supreme Court said that that there is no rationale in the policy to limit the benefit of waiver only to loan categories of up to ₹2 crore and asked banks to waive compound interest in that period for all borrowers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}