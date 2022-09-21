HDFC Bank signs multi-year data and technology deal with Refinitiv

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU: HDFC Bank on Wednesday signed a multi-year data and technology agreement with Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business, as the Mumbai-based lender looks to reach more customers and cut costs.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv's data and products under the agreement, enabling cost savings across several bank divisions, the companies said in a joint statement.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lender will also enable its users with Refinitiv Workspace, which provides access to tools including real-time market data, news and fundamentals data.

"With this collaboration we will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv's content and capabilities across our whole business which will enable us to achieve further efficiency and growth," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer, HDFC Bank.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.