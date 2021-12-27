India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank has partnered with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to offer its banking services in semi-urban and rural areas. Under the pact, HDFC will cater to over 4.7 crore customers of IPPB, most of which (around 90 per cent) reside in rural areas.

HDFC Bank said this alliance will allow IPPB to provide affordable and diversified offerings to its customers through its doorstep banking service. HDFC Bank also aims to boost its financial inclusion drive by leveraging IPPB’s network of 650 branches and over 136,000 banking access points.

"By bringing banking at the doorsteps of customers, IPPB is steadily transforming and reshaping the financial inclusion landscape across the country. Our endeavour is to build a unified platform offering various citizen-centric services, including credit, at the doorstep by leveraging digital technologies and alternate data sources in collaboration with lending partners," J Venkatramu, Managing Director and CEO, India Post Payments Bank, said.

Smita Bhagat, Country Head – GIB, CSC, e-Commerce, Start-ups and Inclusive Banking Initiatives Group, HDFC Bank, said the bank has been a frontrunner when it comes to financial inclusion in India. "This alliance will allow us to take our best-in-class products and services to millions of IPPB customers in the remotest corners of India," Bhagat said.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was set up under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communication, with 100 per cent equity owned by the government. Launched as a pilot project on 30 January 2017 in Ranchi and Raipur, IPPB has now expanded its strength across India covering post offices, through a network of 650 IPPB branches or controlling offices, working on a hub and spoke model.

