"The board of directors of HDFC Bank at its meeting held on June 18, 2021 has approved the purchase of 3,55,67,724 equity shares of ₹10 each, representing 4.99 per cent of the outstanding issued and paid-up capital of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd from HDFC Ltd," HDFC Bank said in the filing.

