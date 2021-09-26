HDFC Bank to hire 2,500 people, double reach to 200,000 villages

Mumbai: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Sunday said it aims to double its reach to 200,00 villages in the next 18-24 months, through a combination of branch network, business correspondents, business facilitators, digital outreach platforms, among others. It will also hire 2,500 people in the next six months.

This, the bank said, will increase its rural outreach to about a third of the country’s villages. HDFC Bank currently offers its products and services to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in over 550 districts and its rural banking services extend to 100,000 Indian villages.

“India's rural and semi-urban markets are under-served in credit extension. They present sustainable long-term growth opportunities for the Indian banking system. HDFC Bank remains committed to extending credit, responsibly, in service of the nation. Going forward we dream of making ourselves accessible in every pin code," said Rahul Shukla, group head (commercial and rural banking) at HDFC Bank.

While offering its services the bank said it will offer its traditional products and services as well as new ones.

The bank said in a statement that it already offers customized offerings such as pre- and post-harvest crop loans, two-wheeler and auto loans, loans against gold jewellery, and other curated loan products in unbanked and under-banked geographies. The new offerings will be made keeping in mind the fast-changing rural ecosystem, the statement said.

“The government of India, through a variety of schemes, is transforming rural economics. We believe in following the direction, as a responsible leader in banking and financial services space, by making best-in-class banking products and services accessible to all sections of the society," added Shukla.

