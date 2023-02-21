HDFC Bank to hit dollar bond market after gap of 2 years
HDFC Bank’s dollar bond follows the ₹25,000 crore bond issuance by parent HDFC last week
MUMBAI : HDFC Bank plans to sell dollar bonds to support its plans to expand lending outside India, joining other banks in tapping opportunities in overseas markets, according to two people aware of the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×