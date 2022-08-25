HDFC Bank to invest ₹49.9 to 69.9 cr in 2 tranches to buy 9.94% equity stake in Go Digit1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 05:39 PM IST
- HDFC Bank has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance
Listen to this article
Private sector bank major HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd. The bank will invest ₹49.9 crore to ₹69.9 crore in two tranches to acquire up to 9.94% equity stake in the company.