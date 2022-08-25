OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  HDFC Bank to invest 49.9 to 69.9 cr in 2 tranches to buy 9.94% equity stake in Go Digit
Private sector bank major HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd. The bank will invest 49.9 crore to 69.9 crore in two tranches to acquire up to 9.94% equity stake in the company.

“The Company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to grant of certificate of registration by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

