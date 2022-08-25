Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  HDFC Bank to invest 49.9 to 69.9 cr in 2 tranches to buy 9.94% equity stake in Go Digit

HDFC Bank to invest 49.9 to 69.9 cr in 2 tranches to buy 9.94% equity stake in Go Digit

HDFC Bank enters into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd.
1 min read . 05:39 PM ISTLivemint

  • HDFC Bank has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private sector bank major HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd. The bank will invest 49.9 crore to 69.9 crore in two tranches to acquire up to 9.94% equity stake in the company.

Private sector bank major HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd. The bank will invest 49.9 crore to 69.9 crore in two tranches to acquire up to 9.94% equity stake in the company.

“The Company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to grant of certificate of registration by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

“The Company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to grant of certificate of registration by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.