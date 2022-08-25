HDFC Bank to invest ₹49.9 to 69.9 cr in 2 tranches to buy 9.94% equity stake in Go Digit1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
- HDFC Bank has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance
Private sector bank major HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd. The bank will invest ₹49.9 crore to ₹69.9 crore in two tranches to acquire up to 9.94% equity stake in the company.
“The Company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to grant of certificate of registration by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
