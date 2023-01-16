HDFC Bank to miss quarterly deposit target of ₹1 trillion2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The private sector lender, which is in a merger process with its parent HDFC Ltd, had set the target during a roadshow in September
HDFC Bank’s plan to ramp up its deposit mobilization to ₹1 trillion per quarter may hit a wall, as the pricing war over deposits heats up, analysts said.