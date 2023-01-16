HDFC Bank to miss quarterly deposit target of 1 trillion

In an analysts’ call on Saturday, HDFC Bank’s chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said it did not meet its ambitious targets for deposit mobilization due to high consumption spending. “Objective was to have ₹60,000 crore to ₹68,000 crore to ₹80,000 crore to ₹1 trillion. Our retail deposits was at ₹67,000 crore. We had expected it would be ₹80,000 crore or above. We had put in an ambitious goal to achieve it. But mindset, drive, distribution network, leveraging of existing relationships, and more consumer spending has happened in this quarter. Retail card spends grew 27%," Vaidyanathan added.