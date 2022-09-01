HDFC Bank to open 207 branches in Maharashtra

HDFC Bank to open 207 branches in Maharashtra1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
HDFC Bank also plans to open over 80 smart banking lobbies, which would provide seamless self-service banking experience zone for the digital-savvy consumers
HDFC Bank also plans to open over 80 smart banking lobbies, which would provide seamless self-service banking experience zone for the digital-savvy consumers
Mumbai: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced plans to open 207 branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in Maharashtra this financial year.
Mumbai: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced plans to open 207 branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in Maharashtra this financial year.
As part of the expansion plan, the bank said it plans to hire over 3,000 employees across the state. The 207 bank branches will be spread across the state, covering all 34 districts. Of these, 90 branches will be opened in metro and urban areas, while 117 branches will be in semi-urban and rural areas.
As part of the expansion plan, the bank said it plans to hire over 3,000 employees across the state. The 207 bank branches will be spread across the state, covering all 34 districts. Of these, 90 branches will be opened in metro and urban areas, while 117 branches will be in semi-urban and rural areas.
“Further, the bank is also expanding the footprint of its smart banking lobbies in the state. It plans to open over 80 smart banking lobbies, which provide seamless self-service banking experience zone for the digital-savvy consumers of the bank," it said in a statement.
The smart banking lobbies, the bank said, will be located in 16 districts – Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, and Wardha.
“We are pleased to announce expansion plan of our branch network in Maharashtra," said Abhishek Deshmukh, branch banking head (Maharashtra), HDFC Bank.
“HDFC Bank is present in every district and over 280 talukas in the state. With the expansion plan, our presence will increase further, and it will also generate employment for over 3,000 people."
In Maharashtra, HDFC Bank has over 5,300 touchpoints including 709 branches, 3,200 ATMs, 1,375 business correspondents, and 15,116 business facilitators in the state.
As on 31 March, the bank’s advances in the state stood at ₹3.28 trillion. Total advances include all loans offered by bank in the state which include loans to retail, corporate, MSME, and microfinance customers with major sector being MSME, agri, priority sector lending and consumer loan. The bank said it has deposits of ₹4.35 trillion in Maharashtra.