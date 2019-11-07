HDFC Banks cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps for 6 month-3 year loans

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has cut marginal-cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors by up to 10 basis points (bps). The new rates will be effective from November 7.

The one-year MCLR is the benchmark against which most retail loans such as home loan and auto loan are priced. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

After the rate cut cut, which will be effective today 6-month MCLR will fall by 5 bps to 8.10%, 1-year rate by 5 bps to 8.30%, 2-year by 5 bps to 8.40%, and the 3-year rate by 10 bps to 8.5 percent.

However, the bank has kept the overnight, 1-month and 3-month MCLR rates unchanged.