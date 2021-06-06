OPEN APP
HDFC commits 40 cr to support health infrastructure amid second Covid wave

HDFC Ltd would set up at least 10 oxygen enrichment plants to meet medical oxygen demands.Premium
HDFC Ltd would set up at least 10 oxygen enrichment plants to meet medical oxygen demands.
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2021, 04:16 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal ( with inputs from PTI )

  • HDFC Ltd would also provide direct procurement and distribution of 80 high-quality ICU ventilators to support critical patients in hospitals across Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu
  • It will also set up at least 10 oxygen enrichment plants to meet medical oxygen demands

HDFC Ltd has committed an initial amount of 40 crore to support health infrastructure across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, HDFC would also provide direct procurement and distribution of 80 high-quality ICU ventilators to support critical patients in hospitals across Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

It will also set up at least 10 oxygen enrichment plants to meet medical oxygen demands.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, HDFC Ltd has further pledged to increase the committed amount over the next two quarters based on need.

The Covid-19 initiatives are being undertaken through its philanthropic arm the HT Parekh Foundation, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.

It is critical to strike a balance to address the immediate needs for healthcare, longer-term needs for supporting livelihoods, and building a more resilient health infrastructure in the country, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said.

"Besides our healthcare investments, we are providing humanitarian support to the most vulnerable groups, including children, migrants, senior citizens, critically ill patients, and persons with disabilities, to ensure that they are protected. We stand committed to our country and the hope for a positive future," he added.

Meanwhile, HDFC Ltd witnessed a rise in its valuation last week. HDFC added 14,521.98 crore to take its valuation to 4,72,940.60 crore.

