HDFC cuts home loan rates by 20 bps

MUMBAI : Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday cut its retail prime lending rate by 20 basis points to 16.20% with effect from 12 June.

The reduce rate will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan and non-home loan customers.

Prime lending rate is the rate on which commercial banks lend to their most trustworthy and creditworthy customers. Following the 20 bps reduction in interest rate, HDFC's new rates will now range between 7.5-8.5%.

The move comes after State bank of India reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors. SBI’s one-year MCLR, against which home loans are typically benchmarked, now stands at 7% per annum.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated