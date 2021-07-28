Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >HDFC enhances limit to borrow via medium-term bonds

HDFC enhances limit to borrow via medium-term bonds

Premium
A HDFC Ltd. bank branch in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.
1 min read . 10:17 PM IST PTI

  • Housing Development Finance Corporation on Wednesday updated its existing medium-term note (MTN) programme for an amount of up to USD 2.8 billion in order to enable the Corporation to issue rupee/foreign currency-denominated bonds in the international capital market

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it has enhanced its existing limit to raise capital through medium-term notes to up to USD 2.8 billion (about 20,875.65 crore).

Housing Development Finance Corporation on Wednesday updated its existing medium-term note (MTN) programme for an amount of up to USD 2.8 billion in order to enable the Corporation to issue rupee/foreign currency-denominated bonds in the international capital market, it said in a regulatory filing.

The enhancement is subject to regulatory approvals.

"The update of the MTN programme is only an enabling step, and presently no instruments are being issued by the Corporation," it said.

The MTN programme allows a company to issue bonds to meet its constant capital requirement for the medium term.

The coupon on these types of bonds are higher than those on short-term notes.

These can be offered with or without call options.

Shares of HDFC on Wednesday closed 0.31 per cent down at 2,427.15 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

