Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) Ltd is expected to sell a loan portfolio of two five-star hotels in Ghaziabad to Prudent Asset Reconstruction business, Economic Times has reported citing people aware of the development. These two five-star hotels operate under the Radisson Blu brand, they said.

Prudent ARC's has issued a binding offer of ₹311 crore which results in a 61 percent recovery for HDFC. According to the report, Prudent's offer prompted a Swiss challenge auction for hotel properties with total loans of ₹507 crore.

Moreover, HDFC has also invited counteroffers from other ARCs by 26 June, notice issued by the company states as reported by ET.

Meanwhile, on 20 June, HDFC Ltd said that a consortium of private equity firms, including BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital, acquired a 90 percent stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services for ₹9,060 crore. The sale of HDFC Credila, the education loan arm of the Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC), comes ahead of the completion of HDFC's merger with HDFC Bank.

In April, the RBI had asked HDFC to reduce its stake in Credila to under 10 per cent over the next two years. "HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd, today announced they have entered into definitive agreements to sell a majority stake in HDFC Credila to an investor consortium of BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital," HDFC stock exchange filing said.

On 20 June, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) too approved acquisition of additional shareholding of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited by Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

The outstanding warrants issued by HDFC Ltd will be listed and traded under HDFC Bank, after the merger between the two entities is finalized, in line with the relaxation of a rule on the post-merger listing of warrants by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by HDFC Limited of certain additional shareholding of HDFC ERGO on a spot delivery basis (the Proposed Transaction) such that HDFC Limited (after the Proposed Transaction) and the surviving amalgamated entity i.e. HDFC Bank Limited (HDFC Bank) (after the effective date of the proposed amalgamation of, inter alia, HDFC Limited into HDFC Bank) will hold over 50% of the shareholding of HDFC ERGO in compliance with Indian banking laws," the Competition Commission of India had said in a statement.

On 22 June, HDFC Bank said that the outstanding warrants issued by HDFC Ltd will be listed and traded under HDFC Bank, after the merger between the two entities is finalized, in line with the relaxation of a rule on the post-merger listing of warrants by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The merger is expected to be closed by next month. HDFC Bank said it had been informed by the BSE and NSE that Sebi has granted relaxation from applying Rule 19(2) (b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rule, subject to certain conditions specified.

