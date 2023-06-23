HDFC expected to sell loan portfolio of 2 Ghaziabad-based five-star hotels to Prudent ARC: Report2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 09:21 AM IST
HDFC is set to sell a loan portfolio of two five-star hotels in Ghaziabad to Prudent Asset Reconstruction for ₹311 crore, resulting in a 61 percent recovery.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) Ltd is expected to sell a loan portfolio of two five-star hotels in Ghaziabad to Prudent Asset Reconstruction business, Economic Times has reported citing people aware of the development. These two five-star hotels operate under the Radisson Blu brand, they said.
