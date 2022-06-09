HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 50 bps

HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 50 bps2 min read . 10:08 PM IST
- This is the fourth time in a month that HDFC has hiked its home loan rates
Mortgage financier Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR), on which its adjustable-rate home loans are benchmarked, by 50 basis points, with effect from 10 June, 2022, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
This is the fourth time in a month that HDFC has hiked its home loan rates. Previously on 1 June, it had raised the same by 5 basis points, on 2 May, it had hiked the rate by 5 basis points and on 9 May, the home loan rates were increased by 30 basis points.
"HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 50 basis points, with effect from June 10, 2022," the housing finance company said in a statement.
This comes after many large banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, raising their interest rates recently.
While Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a rise in interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits following the RBI rate, ICICI Bank has increased rates on its FDs. The ICICI Bank FD interest rate hike came into effect on 7 June and the Kotak Mahindra Bank rate hike will come into effect on 13 June.
Financial institutions are on an interest rate hike spree following an increase in the repo rate by 50 basis points announced by the RBI on Wednesday.
This was the RBI's second hike in as many months, in a bid to cool persistently high inflation in the country.
The central bank also dropped its long-standing phrase that future policy would remain 'accommodative', reinforcing expectations of further rate hikes and other forms of tightening in coming months as fighting inflation becomes its main focus.
"Upside risks to inflation as highlighted in last policy meetings have materialised earlier than expected," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after the policy decision.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90%. The Standing Deposit Facility rate and the Marginal Standing Facility Rate were adjusted higher by the same quantum to 4.65% and 5.15%, respectively.
Wednesday's increase follows a 40-bps rise in early May at an unscheduled meeting that kicked off the central bank's tightening cycle, which economists expect to be relatively short.