HDFC, ICICI Bank results signal patchy credit revival despite rate cuts
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 21 Jul 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Summary
Muted loan growth and margin pressure reflect weak transmission and cautious demand. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are now betting on festival season for rebound.
Mumbai: India’s two biggest private lenders—HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank—posted muted loan growth and thinner margins in the June quarter, underscoring the challenges banks face as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent rate cuts begin to compress lending spreads. With monetary transmission still playing out, both lenders are betting on a demand revival in the second half, driven by the festival season and easing inflation. Their Q1 results, however, reflect a cautious start to the fiscal year.
