HDFC, ICICI to kick-start Q4 earnings for banks; margins in focus as loan, deposits grow slower
SummaryBusiness trends are seen as softer because of slower growth in loans and deposits, pressure on margins and pockets of asset quality stress.
Mumbai: The two largest private sector banks—HDFC and ICICI—will kick-start the Q4 and FY25 earnings season for the banking sector, and their results will be declared on Saturday. While the last quarter of a financial year is typically one of accelerated growth for lenders and financial institutions, this time around, the business trends are seen softer on the back of slower growth in loans and deposits, pressure on margins and pockets of asset quality stress.