HDFC Life to prioritize new business growth, even at cost of lower margins
Anshika Kayastha 6 min read 18 Jul 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Summary
On 15 July, HDFC Life posted a net profit of ₹546 crore for the June quarter, up 14.4% year-on-year. Value of new business rose 12.7% to ₹809 crore, weighed down by a 30-basis-point impact due to surrender value norms and another 60 bps due to fixed-cost absorption.
Mumbai: HDFC Life Insurance is prioritizing a steady growth in its value of new business (VNB) even if it has to settle for a lower margin in the bargain, Niraj Shah, the company's executive director and chief financial officer, said.
