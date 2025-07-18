HDFC Life to prioritize new business growth, even at cost of lower margins

Mumbai: HDFC Life Insurance is prioritizing a steady growth in its value of new business (VNB) even if it has to settle for a lower margin in the bargain, Niraj Shah, the company's executive director and chief financial officer, said.

VNB is an important metric for an insurance company, and represents the sum of present value of all future profits from new policies sold during a specific quarter or year. It indicates the long-term profitability of the new policies sold.

“The objective will be to try and maintain margins at levels similar to last year. However, if we see higher growth compared with what we are anticipating right now, we are happy to kind of do some trade-off with growth and profit margins, provided we get to similar growth on VNB," Shah told Mint.

What this means is that when VNB growth is similar to the top line (revenue), then the VNB margins will also be similar to the levels seen last year. However, the insurer is also comfortable growing faster, and accepting a modest compromise on margin, if that translates to the same level of VNB growth.

Meanwhile, the insurer will continue to work to support margins by becoming more efficient and getting some operating leverage, which was “missing" in the April-June quarter, according to Shah.

On 15 July, HDFC Life posted a net profit of ₹546 crore for the quarter, up 14.4% year-on-year. Value of new business rose 12.7% to ₹809 crore, weighed down slightly by a 30-basis-point impact due to surrender value norms and another 60 bps due to fixed-cost absorption. New business margin for the quarter was flattish at 25.1%, versus 25% a year ago.

“This should even out as the year progresses. The second to fourth quarters are typically bigger quarters in terms of the amount of business. So, they'll be able to absorb the fixed cost better than what has happened in this quarter," he said.

Macquarie Research said that despite the negative impact of the surrender value and the fixed cost absorption, VNB margin was flat on year owing to the strong growth in the participating portfolio. “While management expects 2H to be better than 1H, it continues to target a range-bound margin level and expects APE growth to drive VNB growth," the note said.

APE denotes annualised premium equivalent, and is used to divide the value of new business to get VNB margin, which essentially indicates the profit margin of an insurance company.

YES Securities said that margins held up due to product-level margins being relatively similar to each other compared with the past, which is because the company has worked on product profiles.

Product mix

HDFC Life’s market share grew by 70 basis points during the quarter to 12.1% among the entire life insurance segment, and by 40 bps within the private sector space to 17.5%. Over 70% of new customers acquired in the June quarter were first-time buyers with HDFC Life. The faster-than-market growth was aided by strong traction in some new protection, participating and pension products introduced by the insurer.

A participating product is a life insurance policy in which the policyholder shares in the company's profits by way of bonuses or dividends.

In terms of individual annualised premium equivalent (APE), the share of non-participating savings products fell sharply to 19% from 35% last year, whereas that of participating products rose to 32% from 16% a year ago.

“The stark change will moderate as the year progresses because we will have some product introductions on the non-participating side as well," Shah said, adding that in addition to the launch of new products, the shift in product mix is also due to the current environment of easing interest rates and steady growth in equities, wherein investors were opting for more participating products which are more hybrid (protection as well investment) in nature.

On the other hand, demand for non-participating products is expected to increase as the equity market becomes more volatile, Shah said, adding that there is also a “fair bit of irrational pricing" in this higher yielding product segment. “We try and stay away from that."

He expects the participating product category to grow at around 25% in FY26, and non-participating products around “mid 20s".

“The non-participating savings has de-grown by 38.9% on year, being the only segment to de-grow YoY. Management stated that overall APE growth will remain muted in Q2 as well due to consumption slowdown and tariff impact. The industry had a high base in H1 FY25 and will hence, remain slow in H1 FY26 but the company will outperform the industry," YES Securities said.

The share of unit-linked products or ULIPs (which combine life cover and investment in instruments such as bonds and shares) for the insurer was steady at 38%. While the share of ULIPs for the insurer remains below other large peers, the insurer has been trying to moderate the share of the book, with Shah saying that they would like to bring it down to the historical level of around 30%.

“That’s where we would like to be. But if the macro environment is moving in another direction, we are okay to support that with a slightly higher unit-linked mix," he said, adding that persistency over future cohorts, or new customers, has been improving for standalone ULIPs as well as ULIPs where the insurer offers attached protection features. “Customers are buying it for both reasons, to participate in the market as well as to get a higher level of cover."

Business growth

Total APE during April-June grew 12.5% year-on-year to ₹3,225 crore, of which individual APE was ₹2,777 crore–also 12.5% higher on year. Total premium rose 16.1% to ₹14,875 crore, led by a 13.6% growth in new business premium to ₹7,272 crore and 18.6% growth in renewal premium to ₹7,603 crore. Shah said the strong growth in renewal was despite the high base in the same quarter a year ago, and was aided by increased adoption of long-term savings products.

New business growth was steady across geographies, with tier-II and tier-III cities growing faster than the tier-I business. As of the end of June, business from tier-II and tier-III cities accounted for two-thirds of the business in terms of value and three-fourth in terms of the number of policies.

Operating expenditure for the insurer has been higher due to its significant expansion plans, both in terms of new branch opening–especially in tier-II and tier-III cities, and fresh recruitments. Typically, branches in such locations take more time to break even compared with a large branch in a tier-I market. The insurer has hired around 4,000 people over the past 12 months.

“We are prepared for that, and that's the reason why we are saying we are okay to keep investing because while the returns may come with a bit of a lag, at our scale we can afford to do that. And we believe it's appropriate for our brand to reach as deeply as possible in India to ensure that we cover more and more customers," Shah said.

Persistency ratio, the proportion of policyholders who continue their policies over time, for the 13th month cohort fell slightly from 88% last year to 86% in Q1FY26, and for the 37th month fell from 74% to 73%. However, the ratio improved significantly for the 61st month cohort to 64% from 56% last year. Thirteenth month persistency represents the proportion of customers that paid their second-year premium, 37th month persistency shows the premium paid for the 4th year and so on.