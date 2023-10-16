HDFC Life share price were trading flat on Monday's trading session after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of FY24. HDFC Life share price today opened at ₹632.15 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top line of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd had a 0.47% growth, and the profit saw a 14.95% YoY gain. The revenue witnessed a 0.87% decrease and the profit saw a 9.24% decrease from the previous quarter.

In terms of new business written by a life insurance company, the company reported annualised premium equivalent (APE) of ₹3045 crore, which was less than the market's forecast that APE would rise to ₹3,201 crore, as per media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, no major traction in HDFC Life share price since last one week and price are consolidating in a range of ₹610 - ₹640, next directional move is possible only on a range breakout from mentioned levels.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on HDFC Life Q2 results 2024 and stock:

Nuvama Institutional Equities The brokerage claims that although Value of new business (VNB) posted an APE of ₹8.0 billion, below their projections by 9.1%, HDFC Life underperformed on the growth and profits front, reporting an APE of ₹30.4 billion, short of its estimates by 6.5%.

The asking rate for H2FY24 to meet their forecasts looks realistic at 13.3%, even though HDFC Life retains its guidance of 15% growth, discounting the one-time impact of the sharp jump in business of ₹10 billion seen owing to tax changes in March 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"While we expect a further impetus to sales from the parent, we lower our VNB estimates for FY24/25E by 3.2/3.2% to build in the drag of higher fixed costs. We mildly reduce our TP to INR 750 (Sep-24E) based on DCF-derived FY24E/25E P/EV of 3.3/2.8x; maintain 'BUY'," said the brokerage in its report.

Phillip Capital (India) Brokerage indicates that the company has gained market share at HDFC Bank counter share and that engagements with the bank have started to produce positive outcomes. The key growth strategy moving ahead will be broad-based growth achieved by raising penetration while keeping ticket sizes constant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Weaker growth in NPAR channel due to taxation on over ₹0.5 mn policy will continue to impact overall growth in near term before normalizing in FY25. We remain positive on long term growth prospects.

Near-term growth will continue to face challenges; however, we expect see consistent performance over the medium term driven by strong VNB growth, improving cost ratios, and persistence. EV CAGR should be 20% over FY23-26. We maintain BUY with price target of ₹785, implying a P/EV multiple of 3.0x; maintain BUY," the brokerage said in its report.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services The brokerage claims that HDFC Life Insurance had a decent 2QFY24 performance, with an APE of ₹30.5 billion (up 7% YoY) that was in line with our projections. The company revealed a 40 basis point loss on VNB margins and a 3.4% miss on VNB.

"HDFC Life focuses on maintaining a balanced product mix, with an emphasis on product innovation and superior customer service. While protection has picked up momentum, Non-PAR growth is likely to be back-ended. Credit life will continue to witness healthy traction as the momentum in disbursements across lending institutions remains strong.

Persistency trends improved across all cohorts, which should keep renewal premium growth healthy. We estimate HDFC Life to deliver an about 18% VNB CAGR over FY23-25 and margin to improve to about 28.5% by FY25. Maintain Neutral with a target price of ₹700," said the brokerage in its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

