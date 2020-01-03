NEW DELHI : Mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will now offer cheaper lending rates on home loans from January 6, as it reduced the retail prime lending rate by 5 basis points.

"HDFC reduce its retail prime lending rate on housing loans, on which its 'Adjustable Home Loan Rate' (AHLR) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points with effect from January 6, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consequently, the effective rates for home loan for women borrowers up to 30 lakh would be 8.05 per cent, from 30-75 lakh at 8.30 per cent and above 75 lakh, 8.40 per cent. For male borrowers, the rates would be 5 bps more.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC customers, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

