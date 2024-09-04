Industry
Why HDFC Bank turned down MUFJ's overtures on HDB Financial
Summary
- Some HDFC Bank board members were keen on the deal, but after much debate, the board took a collective call to not risk missing the listing deadline, people aware of the development said. HDBFS is mandated to go public by September 2025, as per RBI guidelines
Mumbai: HDFC Bank turned down a proposal by Japanese lender MUFG to buy a stake in HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) as it feared missing a listing deadline and was unsure about onboarding a co-promoter, two people aware of the development said.
