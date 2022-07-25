HDFC Securities partners Equitas SFB to offer demat, trading services

Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president and country head, branch banking, liabilities, product and wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank, said, “Equitas Small Finance Bank is known for offering better savings solutions and has been providing attractive interest rates on deposits to help savers grow their money. With the help of HDFC Securities, we will now be able to provide better solutions for our trader and investor segment thereby empowering them further with the 3-in-1 account. This partnership will ensure that our customers have a hassle-free way to transact, save and invest through a single account, backed by the best facilities, from the comfort of their homes."

