HDFC Securities partners Equitas SFB to offer demat, trading services

HDFC Securities partners Equitas SFB to offer demat, trading services2 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- HDFC Securities will oversee the entire journey for Equitas’ customers, from account opening to regular share transactions.
HDFC Securities Ltd on Monday announced its partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank to provide its clients with a demat account and its broking or investment services.
With this partnership, Equitas SFB will be able to offer its customers a 3-in-1 account that helps them access the services of HDFC Securities. The stock broking company will oversee the entire journey for Equitas’ customers, from account opening to regular share transactions.
All Equitas Small Finance customers would be able open their demat and trading account for buying & selling shares and trading in futures & options/ commodities and even currencies.
For the bank, this tie-up offers an opportunity to provide its customer with additional investment avenues.
“Our primary objective in forming this alliance is to empower the customers of Equitas Small Finance Bank with a robust investment platform. We believe that when these customers experience the seamless services offered via HDFC Securities, their confidence and trust in relying on a single relationship with the Bank will be strengthened for all their financial needs. We believe that the future of financial services lies in such single relationship opportunities," Dhiraj Relli, managing director & chief executive officer, HDFC Securities, said.
Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president and country head, branch banking, liabilities, product and wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank, said, “Equitas Small Finance Bank is known for offering better savings solutions and has been providing attractive interest rates on deposits to help savers grow their money. With the help of HDFC Securities, we will now be able to provide better solutions for our trader and investor segment thereby empowering them further with the 3-in-1 account. This partnership will ensure that our customers have a hassle-free way to transact, save and invest through a single account, backed by the best facilities, from the comfort of their homes."