HDFC sees business reverting to pre-covid levels

MUMBAI : Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Monday said that the individual loan business has seen improvement in the second quarter, a sign that business is reverting to pre-covid levels.

In a notice to the stock exchange, HDFC said that the loan disbursements during the September quarter were at 95% of the level in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Individual loan approvals grew by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y)and loan applications received jumped by 12% during the same quarter.

The housing finance company also said that the month of September saw the highest recovery since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is in contrast to the June quarter when HDFC’s lending operations were heavily affected with a 4.73% y-o-y fall in standalone profit to ₹3,051.52 crore.

The retail business too was impacted during the June quarter. However, individual loan business saw a month-on-month improvement with disbursements being 68% of the corresponding month in the previous year.

Loans under moratorium 2 stood at 22.4% of the total AUM, compared to 27% under moratorium 1. Individual loans under moratorium 2 stood at 16.6% of the individual loan portfolio.

Last week HDFC started a month long property show ‘India Homes Fair’ featuring over 350 projects from more than 175 developers located across 50 Indian cities. All Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Orgin (PIO) based in London, Singapore and Middle East can look forward to owning their dream home in India

“We at HDFC have seen demand coming back. In July 2020, HDFC achieved 81 per cent of July 2019 disbursements, better than what we had expected given the lockdown and other restrictions and the subsequent months have been even better," Renu Sud Karnad, HDFC Managing Director had said.

