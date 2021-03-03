HDFC cuts home loan interest rates. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Housing Development Finance Corporation on Wednesday reduced home loans interest rates by 5 basis points to 6.75%. The changes will be effective from 4 March, the company said in a regulatory filing. "HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from March 4, 2021," the lender said. The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it mentioned.

Kotak Bank also cut 10 basis points (bps) in its home loan rates for a limited period, claiming its offering to be the lowest in the market. Customers will be able to avail of home loans for 6.65% till 31 March as part of a special offer after the rate reduction, the bank said in a statement. The 6.65% rate is applicable to both home loans and balance transfer loans across amounts.