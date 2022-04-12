HDFC-HDFC Bank merger to shake up financial sector, says Fitch

According to Fitch, both entities stand to gain from the deal. HDFC Bank will gain about 500 new branches, improve its operating efficiency as HDFC Ltd’s cost to income ratio is 10% versus the bank’s 36%, and diversify its loan book, as the bulk of the loans will be mortgages. HDFC Ltd will benefit from greater liquidity and a gradual shift to lower-cost deposits to support a more competitive offering in the large-ticket housing space.