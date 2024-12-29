Industry
Headcount at state-owned banks slumps to lowest in 13 years, shows RBI data
Summary
- Between FY17 and FY24, public sector banks lost more than 100,000 employees even as staff across the country's banking sector increased by nearly half a million, the RBI showed.
Mumbai: The number of employees at India’s public sector banks is at its lowest in 13 years, showed latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with mergers leading to slower branch expansion and many finding greener pastures elsewhere.
