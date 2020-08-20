Here’s what Kotak Bhim and Khaalijeb apps’ users need to do

It means, if someone send you money on the VPA that was on the Bhim Kotak app, the money will be delivered to your bank account. “When a user signs up on a UPI app, the user has to create a VPA which is then linked to a bank account. The user can link the same VPA to multiple bank accounts, on the same app. A user can continue using the unique handle on the UPI app, as long as their bank accounts are active," said Gehani.