Here's why NBFCs will have to look beyond banks for funds
Issuances of commercial paper and bonds by non-bank lenders have started gathering pace
Mumbai: Non-bank lenders that borrow heavily from commercial banks to lend further may need to diversify their funding sources in the year ahead, given the rising competition for bank credit, and higher risk weights on loans to these lenders, experts said.
