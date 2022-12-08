Hide your pin number: India ATM now dispenses gold coins
1 min read.05:49 PM ISTShilpa Jamkhandikar, Reuters
From the outside, it looks just like a regular cash dispenser, but this is India's first ever ‘gold ATM’, delivering gold coins at the click of a button in a country where gold is often seen as a safe and preferred investment
MUMBAI :From the outside, it looks just like a regular cash dispenser, but this is India's first ever "gold ATM", delivering gold coins at the click of a button in a country where gold is often seen as a safe and preferred investment.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :From the outside, it looks just like a regular cash dispenser, but this is India's first ever "gold ATM", delivering gold coins at the click of a button in a country where gold is often seen as a safe and preferred investment.
Set up in the south Indian city of Hyderabad, the gold ATM is the brainchild of GoldSikka and dispenses gold coins that weigh anywhere between 0.5 and 100 grams.
Set up in the south Indian city of Hyderabad, the gold ATM is the brainchild of GoldSikka and dispenses gold coins that weigh anywhere between 0.5 and 100 grams.