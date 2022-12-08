Hide your pin number: India ATM now dispenses gold coins

1 min read . 05:49 PM IST

Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Reuters

A woman withdraws gold coins from India's first Gold ATM, Begumpet in Hyderabad

From the outside, it looks just like a regular cash dispenser, but this is India's first ever ‘gold ATM’, delivering gold coins at the click of a button in a country where gold is often seen as a safe and preferred investment