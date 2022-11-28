Higher operating profit, lower provision aid SCBs Q2 net profit: Report

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST

Net profit of SCBs grew 57.5% y-o-y to reach Rs.0.58 lakh crore in Q2FY23 mainly due to PPoP growth and controlled credit costs. (File Photo: Mint)

According to the rating agency, the growth in the total income of 15.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) for the quarter was supported by high net interest income (NII). However, non-interest income dropped 1.1% due to a fall in mark-to-mark profit driven by hardening bond yields