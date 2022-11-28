Higher operating profit, lower provision aid SCBs Q2 net profit: Report

According to the rating agency, the growth in the total income of 15.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) for the quarter was supported by high net interest income (NII). However, non-interest income dropped 1.1% due to a fall in mark-to-mark profit driven by hardening bond yields
New Delhi: Net interest margin (NIM) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) improved by 22 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 3.11% in Q2FY23 due to higher yield on advances, lagged increase in deposit rates, and reduced credit costs, CareEdge Ratings said in a report on Monday.
The banks have hiked lending rates in response to an increase in policy interest rates.
According to the rating agency, the growth in the total income of 15.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) for the quarter was supported by high net interest income (NII). However, non-interest income dropped 1.1% due to a fall in mark-to-mark profit driven by hardening bond yields.
“Meanwhile, it witnessed a healthy rise of 21.7% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). MTM profit and trading income of SCBs dropped by 75.9% y-o-y to Rs.2,058 crore in Q2FY23, a sequential improvement compared to the Rs.7,086 crore loss reported in Q1FY23," the CareEdge Ratings analysis said.
SCBs pre-provisioning operating profit rose by 17.8% y-o-y to Rs.1.1 lakh crore in Q2FY23 due to faster growth in NII and a lower rise in operating expenses. Credit cost for SCBs (annualised) declined to 0.7% in Q2FY23 from 0.9% in Q2FY22.
“It is expected to be lower in the coming quarters due to comparatively lower incremental slippages and stable recoveries," the report said.
Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ratio declined to 5.1% as of 30 September from 7.2% over a year ago due to a reduction in slippages, stable recoveries, and lower restructured books driven by pick up in business activities.
As per CareEdge Ratings, net profit of SCBs grew 57.5% y-o-y to reach Rs.0.58 lakh crore in Q2FY23 mainly due to PPoP growth and controlled credit costs. Private sector banks reported a rise of 64.2% in their net profit to Rs.0.32 lakh crore, while PSBs witnessed a rise of 49.9% to Rs.0.26 Lakh crore.
Return on assets (RoA, annualised) of SCBs improved 19 bps to 0.9%, it said.