High-level panel on banking reforms may recommend five state-run banks, to be headed by former DFS secretary M. Nagaraju

“The banking sector in India now has the lowest NPA figures comparable with the best in the world. The banks are also very profitable with returns on equity at over 13%. Segments with traditionally high credit costs like MSMEs are now the most profitable segment, with a very high credit growth rate. The mergers improved the asset size of banks to above $100 billion each. However, even now, compared to global standards, where even the 100th largest bank has assets of over $300 billion, the growth required is pretty high,” added Agarwal.