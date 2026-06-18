High-level panel on banking reforms may recommend five state-run banks, to be headed by former DFS secretary M. Nagaraju

New Delhi: The Union finance ministry may ask a new banking reforms committee to consider proposals to merge 12 state-run lenders into five and raise their foreign investment cap to 49%, three people aware of the discussions said.
The committee may be headed by former department of financial services (DFS) secretary M. Nagaraju, and a formal announcement on its composition and terms of reference is likely early next month, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
“Discussions on the committee's terms have already been held with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO),” one of the three people said, adding that the proposal to consolidate PSBs is among them.
The Union budget for FY27 had proposed a committee to chart 'Banking for Viksit Bharat,' aimed at improving efficiency, governance and competitiveness among PSBs. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said reforms will help align public sector banks “with India’s next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection.”