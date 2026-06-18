High-level panel on banking reforms may recommend five state-run banks, to be headed by former DFS secretary M. Nagaraju

Harsh Kumar
5 min read18 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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A formal announcement on the composition of the reforms panel and the terms of reference is likely early July.
Summary
The finance ministry is expected to form a committee to consolidate 12 public sector banks into five and raise foreign investment limits to 49%. This initiative seeks to enhance the banking sector's operational efficiency and competitiveness.

New Delhi: The Union finance ministry may ask a new banking reforms committee to consider proposals to merge 12 state-run lenders into five and raise their foreign investment cap to 49%, three people aware of the discussions said.

The committee may be headed by former department of financial services (DFS) secretary M. Nagaraju, and a formal announcement on its composition and terms of reference is likely early next month, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

“Discussions on the committee's terms have already been held with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO),” one of the three people said, adding that the proposal to consolidate PSBs is among them.

The Union budget for FY27 had proposed a committee to chart 'Banking for Viksit Bharat,' aimed at improving efficiency, governance and competitiveness among PSBs. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said reforms will help align public sector banks “with India’s next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection.”

Key Takeaways
  • The Union finance ministry may ask a new banking reforms committee to consider the proposal to merge the remaining 12 state-run banks into five larger entities to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
  • The upcoming committee may recommend raising the foreign direct investment cap in public sector banks from 20% to as much as 49% to draw in global capital.
  • The committee, proposed in the FY27 Union budget, may have up to five-members and is likely to be led by former department of financial services secretary M. Nagaraju. The panel will chart a road map titled 'Banking for Viksit Bharat'
  • Preliminary discussions include major combinations, such as merging Union Bank of India with Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank with Indian Bank.
  • While a previous 2017–2020 merger wave successfully scaled banks past $100 billion in assets, further consolidation is aimed at creating globally competitive institutions, as even the world's 100th largest bank holds over $300 billion in assets.
  • The proposed reforms come at a time when state-run banks are highly stable, having achieved a record aggregate net profit of ₹1.98 trillion in FY26 alongside historically low non-performing asset ratios.

The committee may comprise up to five members, including current DFS secretary Sanjay Lohiya, the people cited above said. A former chairman of the State Bank of India and a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are also being considered for the committee, the people said, though Mint could not confirm their identities.

“The proposed consolidation is expected to follow the broad template of the government's previous round of PSB mergers undertaken in 2019-20,” the second person added.

Also Read | Jan Dhan dormancy rate at state-run banks rises to 26%

On 1 April 2020, the government merged 10 PSBs into four larger entities. Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were amalgamated with Punjab National Bank; Allahabad Bank merged with Indian Bank; Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank; and Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India.

Earlier, in April 2019, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda. The consolidation drive reduced the number of public sector banks from 27 in 2017 to 12 by 2020, aiming to improve operational efficiency, risk management, capital utilization and lending capacity.

FDI

The new committee may also recommend raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap of 20% in PSBs to as much as 49% to attract global capital and strengthen banks' balance sheets.

“Among the key proposals under consideration is a further liberalization of FDI norms in PSBs. The committee may recommend raising the current FDI cap of 20% to as much as 49% to attract greater global capital and strengthen banks' balance sheets. In addition to capital and ownership reforms, the committee is also expected to focus on human resource policies within PSBs,” the third person said.

Earlier, Mint reported that the finance ministry is drawing up a fresh blueprint to merge select public sector banks. The report cited discussions around a potential merger of Union Bank of India and Bank of India, creating a state-run lender ranked second only State Bank of India. The ministry is also weighing the option to merge Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank, the report said.

Consolidation of PSBs traces its roots to the recommendations of the M. Narasimham committee on banking sector reforms in 1998. The committee argued that India needed fewer but stronger globally competitive banks to support economic growth and withstand international competition. It recommended a three-tier banking structure comprising a few large international banks, several national banks, and local or regional banks.

Also Read | Affordable housing push falters as PSU banks meet just a third of FY26 goals

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committees led by V Leeladhar (2008) and PJ Nayak (2014) too have recommended PSB consolidation, citing underlying benefits and synergies.

“As part of the exercise, the government may consider merging some of the larger state-run lenders to create a smaller number of stronger and globally competitive banking institutions. The panel is expected to undertake a comprehensive review of the public sector banking ecosystem and chart a roadmap for creating globally competitive Indian banks,” added the third person.

M. Nagaraju declined to comment. Queries emailed to the spokespersons of PMO, finance ministry, DFS, RBI and the 12 PSBs remained unanswered.

Sanjay Agarwal, senior director at CareEdge Ratings said the first round of PSB mergers between 2017 and 2021 was successful in meeting the objectives of increasing operational performance and financial metrics.

“The banking sector in India now has the lowest NPA figures comparable with the best in the world. The banks are also very profitable with returns on equity at over 13%. Segments with traditionally high credit costs like MSMEs are now the most profitable segment, with a very high credit growth rate. The mergers improved the asset size of banks to above $100 billion each. However, even now, compared to global standards, where even the 100th largest bank has assets of over $300 billion, the growth required is pretty high,” added Agarwal.

Better metrics

PSBs have also reported sharply better asset quality. Their gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 1.93%, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.39%, among the lowest levels recorded by the sector. Fresh slippages reduced further, falling to 0.7%, while total recoveries, including from written-off accounts, stood at 86,971 crore. Strong credit growth and healthier balance sheets translated into higher profitability.

Aggregate operating profit reached 3.21 trillion, while net profit rose 11.1% year-on-year to a record 1.98 trillion, marking the fourth consecutive year of profitability for PSBs. The sector’s capital position also remained strong, with aggregate capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improving to 16.6%, well above the regulatory requirement of 11.5%, providing ample room to support future lending growth.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman to review PSB performance amid loan stress, West Asia war risks

India’s banking sector has witnessed heightened regulatory scrutiny in recent years, including the licence cancellation of Paytm Payments Bank and the recent cancellation of certificates of registration of 135 NBFCs.

India has 12 PSBs that delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, driven by robust business growth, improved asset quality and record profitability. Aggregate business rose 12.8% year-on-year to 283.3 trillion as of March 31, 2026, with deposits increasing 10.6% to 156.3 trillion and advances growing 15.7% to 127 trillion.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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