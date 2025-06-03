Hindujas aim to bolster stake in IndusInd Bank through new fundraise
The move aims to increase the Hinduja Group entity's stake in the private-sector bank, the two executives said. Notably, IndusInd Bank is currently grappling with accounting and regulatory crises, as well as falling share prices.
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank’s promoter entity, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), is in preliminary discussions with long-term investors, including sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, to raise fresh capital by issuing new shares, according to two senior executives familiar with the matter.