Holi 2025 Bank Holiday: Banks will remain closed in several parts of the country on Friday, March 14, for Holi, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Banks will be shut in cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

When are banks closed? Customers must note that bank holidays vary across the country according to different states based on regional and national festivals. Apart from festivals, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Where to check bank holidays? All the bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not available during such holidays.

Are online services available on a bank holiday? All banks will operate their online and mobile banking services apps regardless of bank holidays. Customers must check the latest notifications for the availability of such services. Customers can also withdraw cash from bank ATMs.

Bank holiday on March 14 Holi 2025 Holi is a Hindu spring festival popularly known as the festival of colours. It typically falls in the month of March, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This festival also highlights the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. On this day, people play with colours and prepare sweet dishes to mark the beginning of spring. A day before Holi is Holika Dahan, which is a sacred bonfire ceremony symbolising the victory of good over evil.