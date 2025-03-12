Holi 2025 bank holidays: Banks will be closed for three days this week in THESE cities | Check full list

Banks will remain closed from Thursday, March 13, Friday, March 14 and Sunday, March 16, in certain parts of the country on account of Holi 2025 and the upcoming weekend as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

On March 13, 14 and 16, banks will remain closed in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ranchi. According to the RBI calendar, March 13 is a designated holiday in certain cities across India due to Holika Dahana and Attukal Pongala.

Bank holiday on March 13 Holika Dahan Holika Dahan is a Hindu festival observed a day before Holi. A sacred bonfire ritual celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Attukal Pongala Attukal Pongala, famously known as the world's largest gathering of women, is a 10-day festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Bank holiday on March 14 The banks will remain closed on Friday, March 14, across several parts of the country on account of Holi and Yaosang 2nd day.

Holi 2025 Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is a Hindu spring festival played with coloured water and powder.

Yaosang 2nd day Also known as Pichkari, this festival is celebrated in Manipur with colours, music, dance, and traditional sports similar to Holi.

Bank holidays on March 15 and 16 Banks will be open on Saturday, March 15, 2024. Generally, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, while they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Since March 15 is the third Saturday of the month, the banks will be open on this day. Apart from second and fourth Saturdays, banks are also closed on Sundays. Hence, banks will be closed on Sunday, March 16.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not available during such holidays.