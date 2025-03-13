Holi 2025 bank holiday: Public and private banks in India are closed on account of Holi 2025 and the upcoming weekend from March 13 to 16 in some parts of the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list. So, yes, banks are closed across India on March 14, for the festival of colours.

Please check with your local bank branch, for their official holiday list as bank holidays differ across states in India, depending on the local festivities and occassions of importance.

Bank Holidays for Holi 2025: Long weekend According to the bank holiday calendar of the RBI, banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31.

Notably, on banks in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Manipur and Keralawill be closed on three days — March 13 for Holika Dahana and Attukal Pongala, March 14 for Holi and March 16 for Sunday weekend off, as per the RBI calendar.

Bank Holiday on March 14: Holi 2025 and Yaosang The banks will remain closed on Friday, March 14, across several parts of the country on account of Holi and Yaosang festivities.

Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is a Hindu spring festival played with coloured water and powder. It is celebrated across India. Further, Yaosang, also known as Pichkari, is celebrated in Manipur with colours, music, dance, and traditional sports similar to Holi.

Bank Holiday on March 15: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day In continuation of the Holi festival, banks will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. Banks in Manipur will also be closed for the second day of Yaosang.

However, for the rest of the country, while March 15 is a Saturday, it is the third Saturday of the month (March) and RBI mandated weekend holidays are on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.