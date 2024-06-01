Bank Holiday on June 1: Are banks closed today? Only in some states… Check details here

Bank Holiday Today: June 1 is a Saturday, but it is the first Saturday in the month, and hence not a bank holiday across India. However, banks are closed in some states due to the final phase of voting in the 2024 elections today.
This is the seventh and final phase of the 18th General Elections in India and as many as 57 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories (UTs) will vote to decide their Lok Sabha representatives. Further, Odisha is also having simultaneous Assembly elections voting in all its 42 constituencies today.
Banks will thus be closed in the following states and UT for elections: Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
In other states, banks will run as usual with no disruption in services. Further, online and app banking will continue in all states, regardless of elections.
June 2024 has at least 12 scheduled bank holidays for religious holidays, regional celebrations, second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays, and Sunday weekend leaves. Notably, his month, in particular, has five Sundays off. These holidays are applicable to all national and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI).
They are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in conference with the respective state governments. Thus, schedules may differ due to the local customs across states. Customers should check and confirm all listed holidays with their nearest bank branch. This will help you plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.
