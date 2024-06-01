Bank Holiday Today on June 1: Banks will be closed in some states and UTs for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. These states are Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Bank Holiday Today: June 1 is a Saturday, but it is the first Saturday in the month, and hence not a bank holiday across India. However, banks are closed in some states due to the final phase of voting in the 2024 elections today.

This is the seventh and final phase of the 18th General Elections in India and as many as 57 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories (UTs) will vote to decide their Lok Sabha representatives. Further, Odisha is also having simultaneous Assembly elections voting in all its 42 constituencies today.

Banks will thus be closed in the following states and UT for elections: Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In other states, banks will run as usual with no disruption in services. Further, online and app banking will continue in all states, regardless of elections.

Bank Holidays in June 2024 June 2024 has at least 12 scheduled bank holidays for religious holidays, regional celebrations, second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays, and Sunday weekend leaves. Notably, his month, in particular, has five Sundays off. These holidays are applicable to all national and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

They are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in conference with the respective state governments. Thus, schedules may differ due to the local customs across states. Customers should check and confirm all listed holidays with their nearest bank branch. This will help you plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2024 Bank holiday on June 9: Holiday on account of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Bank holiday on June 10: Holiday on account of the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji in Punjab.

Bank holiday on June 14: Banks in Odisha will be closed on this day for Pahili Raja.

Bank holiday on June 15: Banks in the north-eastern state of Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day; and banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

Bank holiday on June 17: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in some states.

Bank holiday on June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat.

Weekend Bank Holidays List Banks will be closed on the second Saturday across India on June 8.

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday across India on June 22.

Bank holidays on Sundays across India on these dates: June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

