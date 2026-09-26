Holiday still a working day: Why are banks open on Sunday?

Banks will operate this Sunday, September 27, ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, the government has announced, providing customers an additional day to complete essential banking transactions.
The Ministry of Finance said the special arrangement has been made to prevent disruption to banking services, as the proposed strike follows the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said the decision was taken in view of the three-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30.
The ministry said the strike, combined with the preceding weekend holidays, could have resulted in an extended interruption to branch banking services. To reduce the impact on customers, the government has directed all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks to function normally on Sunday, September 27.
The Reserve Bank of India has also approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on the day.
The government said the arrangement was intended to ensure that customers' banking requirements are not affected for an extended period.
The Finance Ministry said the government and bank managements have appealed to the unions to withdraw or defer the proposed strike.
It also said steps had been taken to maintain essential banking services and minimise inconvenience to customers during the period of disruption.
"The Department reiterates that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the Government's foremost priority," the ministry said in its statement.
The government added that the Sunday opening was part of the measures being taken to safeguard customers' access to banking services around the proposed strike.
The UFBU has called the three-day strike from September 28 to 30. The organisation, which represents a large section of the banking workforce, is pressing for several demands, with the introduction of a five-day banking week among its key issues.
The proposed industrial action follows a one-day bank strike held on September 11.
The unions have been seeking a shift to a five-day working week, which would mean banks remaining closed on Saturdays in addition to Sundays.
Apart from the five-day banking week, bank unions have raised several demands concerning employees and pensioners.
These include revision and improvement of pension benefits, a uniform formula for calculating dearness allowance for all pensioners and an option for employees covered by the National Pension System to move to the Old Pension Scheme.
The unions have also raised other employee-related issues as part of their demands ahead of the proposed strike.
The timing of the proposed strike is significant because September 30 is also the half-yearly closing date for banks.
With the strike scheduled from September 28 to September 30, customers could face disruption in branch-based services during an important period for banking operations.
The government has therefore arranged for Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks to remain operational on Sunday, September 27, immediately before the strike period.
Some banks have reportedly issued advisories asking customers to complete important banking transactions before the proposed strike to avoid potential inconvenience.
Customers who require branch-based services may therefore consider using the additional Sunday banking day, particularly for transactions that cannot be completed through digital channels.
While online banking, mobile banking, ATMs and other digital services may continue to provide access to several routine facilities, customers with time-sensitive branch requirements have been advised to plan ahead.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.