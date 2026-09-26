Holiday still a working day: Why are banks open on Sunday?

Banks will operate this Sunday, September 27, ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, the government has announced, providing customers an additional day to complete essential banking transactions.

The Ministry of Finance said the special arrangement has been made to prevent disruption to banking services, as the proposed strike follows the weekend holidays on September 26 and 27.

Government announces Sunday banking arrangement In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said the decision was taken in view of the three-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30.

The ministry said the strike, combined with the preceding weekend holidays, could have resulted in an extended interruption to branch banking services. To reduce the impact on customers, the government has directed all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks to function normally on Sunday, September 27.

The Reserve Bank of India has also approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on the day.

The government said the arrangement was intended to ensure that customers' banking requirements are not affected for an extended period.

Government urges unions to defer strike The Finance Ministry said the government and bank managements have appealed to the unions to withdraw or defer the proposed strike.

It also said steps had been taken to maintain essential banking services and minimise inconvenience to customers during the period of disruption.

"The Department reiterates that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the Government's foremost priority," the ministry said in its statement.

The government added that the Sunday opening was part of the measures being taken to safeguard customers' access to banking services around the proposed strike.

Why are banks facing a three-day strike? The UFBU has called the three-day strike from September 28 to 30. The organisation, which represents a large section of the banking workforce, is pressing for several demands, with the introduction of a five-day banking week among its key issues.

The proposed industrial action follows a one-day bank strike held on September 11.

The unions have been seeking a shift to a five-day working week, which would mean banks remaining closed on Saturdays in addition to Sundays.

Pension and employee demands Apart from the five-day banking week, bank unions have raised several demands concerning employees and pensioners.

These include revision and improvement of pension benefits, a uniform formula for calculating dearness allowance for all pensioners and an option for employees covered by the National Pension System to move to the Old Pension Scheme.

The unions have also raised other employee-related issues as part of their demands ahead of the proposed strike.

Strike coincides with half-yearly bank closing The timing of the proposed strike is significant because September 30 is also the half-yearly closing date for banks.

With the strike scheduled from September 28 to September 30, customers could face disruption in branch-based services during an important period for banking operations.

Also Read | ICAI advises CAs to plan audits ahead of three-day bank strike

The government has therefore arranged for Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks to remain operational on Sunday, September 27, immediately before the strike period.

Banks advise customers to plan transactions Some banks have reportedly issued advisories asking customers to complete important banking transactions before the proposed strike to avoid potential inconvenience.

Customers who require branch-based services may therefore consider using the additional Sunday banking day, particularly for transactions that cannot be completed through digital channels.