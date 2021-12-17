According to HomeFirst, this partnership will enable HomeFirst to expand its product offerings to customers in the geographies it operates, while continuing to leverage its technology-led customer-first approach.
UBI (established in 1919) is one of the oldest and largest public sector banks in India with a total deposits base of over ₹9.14 lakh crore and advances book (AUM) of ₹6.35 lakh crores as of September 21.
Under this partnership, HomeFirst will originate loans as per the agreed credit policy of UBI in line with the provisions of RBI’s co-lending model. HomeFirst will retain a minimum of 20% of the loan on its book while 80% will be on UBI’s book. HomeFirst will act as a servicing agent for the loan accounts sourced under this partnership throughout the life cycle of the loan.
The partnership is an outcome of the co-lending framework laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which provides a collaboration model to benefit from the low-cost funding model of a bank and the cost-efficient sourcing and servicing capabilities of a non-bank, as per the press release.
Commenting on the agreement, Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said, “We can now leverage Union Bank of India’s deposit-led franchise and complement that with our strong technology-led distribution to provide efficient home loan solutions to a wider gamut of customers."
