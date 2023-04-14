Hong Kong Banks Are Netting Crypto Customers as City’s Push Gains Steam
- Lenders in the city are looking to fill a vacuum left by the failures of crypto-friendly U.S. banks
HONG KONG—Banks in Hong Kong, including the local unit of a big Chinese state-owned lender, are taking on crypto companies as new customers as the city advances its vision of becoming a digital-assets hub.
HONG KONG—Banks in Hong Kong, including the local unit of a big Chinese state-owned lender, are taking on crypto companies as new customers as the city advances its vision of becoming a digital-assets hub.
Banks have opened deposit accounts for crypto businesses that can be used to support their day-to-day operations, such as paying salaries to employees. Some are going as far as providing crypto trade-settlement services that other lenders have steered clear of because of the potential risks involved.
Banks have opened deposit accounts for crypto businesses that can be used to support their day-to-day operations, such as paying salaries to employees. Some are going as far as providing crypto trade-settlement services that other lenders have steered clear of because of the potential risks involved.
They are looking to seize an opportunity created by the recent failures of crypto-friendly American banks and the toughening U.S. regulatory environment for the crypto sector. Hong Kong’s government, in contrast, has been pushing to develop the industry and is drawing more crypto exchanges and companies to the Asian financial center.
The Hong Kong unit of China’s state-owned Bank of Communications is working with multiple cryptocurrency companies licensed in the city, and is in talks with other regulated firms about opening accounts for them, according to several crypto firms.
HashKey Group, a digital-asset service provider based in Hong Kong, said on Friday that it plans to soon launch a new licensed exchange called HashKey Pro that will facilitate trades in bitcoin, ether and tether.
It said ZA Bank, a virtual bank in the city, and Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Ltd. will “facilitate the depositing and withdrawal of fiat currencies" on the platforms. The exchange’s own money, as well as its clients’ funds, will be held in segregated accounts, HashKey said.
ZA Bank, which was started in 2018, is controlled by Chinese internet insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. The latter’s founders include Chinese billionaires Jack Ma, Pony Ma and Peter Ma, who aren’t related to each other.
Devon Sin, ZA Bank’s alternate chief executive, said HashKey Pro would be able to deposit the exchange’s and its clients’ money in U.S., Hong Kong and Chinese currencies in separate accounts. He said the bank is among the newer players opening settlement accounts for licensed crypto exchanges, a service many banks now provide to traditional securities companies but not digital-asset firms.
He said the bank has recently taken on new Web3 customers that included crypto, blockchain and regulatory-technology firms and intends to service crypto exchanges that are licensed or applying for a license in Hong Kong.
The Bank of Communications’ Hong Kong unit didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Shixing Mao, chief executive of Cobo, a crypto custody solutions provider, said Western banks may be hesitant to provide services to crypto companies due to increasing scrutiny in the U.S. “On the contrary, it may be that China-funded banks are the ones moving faster and starting to explore this," Mr. Mao said, adding that Cobo will try opening accounts at banks wherever it can.
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission is finalizing new regulations for centralized crypto exchanges that will take effect in June. The city’s de facto central bank is also developing its policies on stablecoins.
Swiss-based SEBA Bank AG, which provides crypto banking and investment services, is exploring getting licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, said Amy Yu, its Asia-Pacific chief executive. She said the number of inquiries from prospective customers in Asia surged last month after crypto-friendly Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank shut down. Many crypto businesses globally had previously relied on those two banks, which operated around the clock, to quickly settle trades and make conversions between crypto and fiat currencies.
China used to be a major market for crypto trading and mining, but Beijing has long frowned on crypto-related activities and banned transactions altogether in 2021.
Chinese banks have also previously been cautious about dabbling in cryptocurrencies. In 2020, an international unit of China Construction Bank tried to sell a digital bond offshore that could be bought with bitcoin but ended up canceling the sale after the offering drew scrutiny from Chinese regulators.
Officials in semiautonomous Hong Kong, on the other hand, have openly embraced the digital-assets industry recently.
Speaking at the opening ceremony for an institute focused on Web3 technology on Tuesday, the city’s Beijing-appointed leader, John Lee, said the current moment offers a “golden" opportunity to start developing the Web3 industry, which refers to an idea of the internet that uses blockchain technologies including cryptocurrencies. The institute, which is led by senior financial officials, is chaired by a former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. It also counts the head of state-owned China Mobile’s international unit as an honorary chairperson.
Write to Elaine Yu at elaine.yu@wsj.com