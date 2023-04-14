Hong Kong Banks Are Netting Crypto Customers as City’s Push Gains Steam

Swiss-based SEBA Bank AG, which provides crypto banking and investment services, is exploring getting licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, said Amy Yu, its Asia-Pacific chief executive. She said the number of inquiries from prospective customers in Asia surged last month after crypto-friendly Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank shut down. Many crypto businesses globally had previously relied on those two banks, which operated around the clock, to quickly settle trades and make conversions between crypto and fiat currencies.

