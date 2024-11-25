Hong Kong is becoming hub for financial crime, US lawmakers say
SummaryThe U.S. should rethink its close ties with Hong Kong’s banking sector, leaders of an influential House committee say.
Leading China hawks in the U.S. House of Representatives are calling for a rethink on whether Hong Kong should continue to enjoy the cozy banking relationship it has with the U.S., saying the city is becoming a hub for money-laundering and sanctions evasion.
