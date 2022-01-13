Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Housing finance company, 8 NBFCs surrender certificates of registration to RBI

Housing finance company, 8 NBFCs surrender certificates of registration to RBI

The NBFCs that have surrendered the CoRs are Morgan Stanley India Securities Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Granites Pvt Ltd and others
1 min read . 10:54 PM IST Livemint

  • After the cancellation, the NBFFs and housing finance company will not transact the business of a NBFC.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said eight non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and one housing finance company have surrendered the certificate of registration (CoR) granted to them.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said eight non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and one housing finance company have surrendered the certificate of registration (CoR) granted to them.

"The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR," the Central bank said in a statement.

"The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR," the Central bank said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Mumbai-based Indie Homefin Pvt Ltd has surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted by the National Housing Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has therefore cancelled the CoR, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The NBFCs that have surrendered the CoRs are Morgan Stanley India Securities Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Granites Pvt Ltd, Yardley Investment and Trading Company Pvt Ltd, Shirdi Credit and Finance Pvt Ltd, Mangalam Softwares Pvt Ltd, Dholadhar Investments Pvt Ltd, Goodwill Financial Services Pvt Ltd and West Bengal Industrial Development Corpn Ltd.

After the cancellation, the companies will not transact the business of a NBFC.

The eight NBFCs too cannot carry out the business of non-banking financial institutions.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!