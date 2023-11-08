How a banking capital of the world botched its own banking rules

Switzerland wanted its big banks to be fortresses. In practice, the country’s “too big to fail" banking laws made a sand castle of Credit Suisse.

The Swiss rules in question have become an object lesson in the difficulties of designing financial regulation. Created to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis bailouts, Switzerland’s customized version of international capital requirements laid the groundwork for the biggest bank rescue since.

Blame for Credit Suisse’s demise has focused on a reckless management culture that led the bank into a series of devastating losses and scandals. But seven months after Credit Suisse’s collapse, critics and a government review say Swiss regulators botched their own capital rules and missed opportunities to ensure the bank’s health.

The rules required Switzerland’s two big banks, Credit Suisse and UBS, to hold extra capital above and beyond the international standards—at least 10% equity to risk-weighted assets instead of 8%. Bank capital, built up by selling shares or retaining profits, acts like a cushion, absorbing unexpected losses.

At the same time, regulators gave Credit Suisse leeway to comply that allowed it to look robust at the top group level, but disguised weakness below the surface, where hard-to-value stakes in overseas subsidiaries counted toward capital.

That subsurface weakness prevented the bank from selling or shutting down businesses when it still had time to do so, and left it vulnerable when customer withdrawals crescendoed, according to former Credit Suisse executives appointed to clean up the bank.

“The regulation played a crucial role," said Andreas Ita, a managing partner at consulting firm Orbit36, which helps banks with capital management. If you need to sell parts of your business the way Credit Suisse did, he said, and “you get less than what was assumed, it causes a hole in capital."

Switzerland has begun an examination of its “too big to fail" banking legislation, and its role in what went wrong with Credit Suisse, to make sure the country’s remaining globally competitive bank, UBS, doesn’t encounter the same fate.

“The whole TBTF regulation is under revision," a Swiss finance department spokeswoman said.

Switzerland’s central bank said in June that it would have been better if the subsidiary stakes had been excluded from capital, avoiding the negative effects from a changing strategy.

An expert group reporting to Switzerland’s finance department said the treatment of the stakes, and other concessions from the financial regulator, contributed to the loss in confidence.

“Justified suspicions were circulating that the bank was less well capitalized than the aggregate figures indicated," it said in a September report.

The Swiss experience is likely to feed into the debate about bank capital—and how much is necessary. The issue gained fresh currency in the U.S. when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in March, a week before Credit Suisse.

Debates have raged about whether there is any amount of capital that would be enough to withstand a bank run or whether bank runs would ever start if depositors and investors felt the capital was sufficient to back up banks’ assets.

The last big bank capital changes took place in the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis. New regulations came into force over the past decade that increased capital requirements and tightened standards on what can be included. Named after the Swiss city where regulators from all the world’s major economies meet, the Basel rules added additional requirements for the world’s 30 biggest banks, including Credit Suisse.

Banking sits at the core of Swiss identity, which revolves around discretion, precision and care with money. A nation of nine million people, it has a banking system five times the size of its economy, since its banks serve wealthy customers far from its borders.

The country’s governing council crafts the country’s banking rules, which are implemented by the central bank and the chief financial regulator, known as Finma.

Because of banking’s importance to the economy and the risks of blowback, the country required its big international banks—Credit Suisse and UBS—to hold around 2 percentage points more than the Basel rules demanded, among other measures.

Banks like to hold more than required. Credit Suisse Group AG, the bank’s holding company, had a capital ratio of close to 14% in recent years, meaning it held $14 of capital for every $100 of assets adjusted for risk, considered high by international standards.

Switzerland’s capital requirements didn’t just apply to the top holding company of Credit Suisse, but also to its so-called bank parent company, known by its corporate moniker, Credit Suisse AG. That corporate entity held shareholdings in the bank’s substantial operations overseas and its local Swiss bank. Its capital ratio eroded over the years to below 10% before the time of the bank’s forced marriage with UBS in March, because of the declining value of those shareholdings.

That low capital level unnerved investors and hamstrung the bank from restructuring. It had its roots in a decision Switzerland made years earlier.

Even as Swiss regulators forced Credit Suisse and UBS to hold more capital, they created loopholes for the bank parents. Most notably, Finma said the bank parents could count the value of their arms in places such as the U.S., U.K. and Asia as capital, based on their earnings and potential future dividends. In 2017, it gave the banks until 2028 to begin to phase that treatment out.

The decision went against the Basel rules implemented after the crisis, which said shareholdings in overseas subsidiaries shouldn’t count toward capital. Doing so allowed banks to game capital rules using what regulators call “double leverage," or funding capital in a subsidiary with debt. It allows banks to appear more robust than they actually are.

Switzerland felt its situation was unique. Unlike U.S. banks, its banks were much larger overseas than they were at home. Barring them from counting these stakes in overseas holdings would have left the bank parents with meager or even negative equity backing their other operations.

National regulators have discretion in how they apply the Basel rules below the group level. If Switzerland had conformed to normal practice, Credit Suisse would have been forced to raise tens of billions in new capital from investors.

Additionally, Switzerland’s financial regulator granted Credit Suisse another layer of relief worth around $15 billion, equivalent to 3 percentage points to its capital ratio. Known as a “regulatory filter" because it filtered out the effect of an accounting rule change, Credit Suisse was allowed to value its subsidiaries as a portfolio of companies rather than individually.

Nearly two years before Credit Suisse’s failure, analysts at Autonomous Research flagged Switzerland’s treatment of Credit Suisse’s bank parent as “regulatory gymnastics" that could cause problems. They found UBS was in a stronger position, not least because it didn’t rely on the accounting relief and it had better-performing businesses.

The situation began to bite when the value of the overseas subsidiaries eroded, imperiling the capital ratio. Restructurings, and the twin collapses of clients Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management in 2021, hit the subsidiaries’ expected future earnings, wiping out around $50 billion from their value at Credit Suisse AG.

Credit Suisse explored selling units, and in July 2022 received an approach from Bob Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital to buy its entire investment bank for around $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the approach.

The investment banking unit was on the bank parent’s books for much more, though, even after earlier impairments. The sale would have forced a hit on the already weak capital level. Talks ended after just a few meetings, according to the people.

It handcuffed Credit Suisse later that year when it tried to sell its securitized products business, a crown jewel of its operations. With capital levels at the parent breaching 10%, Credit Suisse had to downsize the scope of the sale, according to former executives.

In essence, the rules meant Credit Suisse was prevented from reducing risk because of its regulatory capital, a counterintuitive outcome, according to a former board member.

While the group rushed to inject more capital into the bank parent, Finma gave a reprieve by lowering Credit Suisse’s capital requirements to just 9.28%, below the 10% threshold it had set years earlier. It said the bank parent could dip into a capital buffer for a couple of years.

Jonathan Weil contributed to this article.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com