How a banking capital of the world botched its own banking rules
Margot Patrick , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST
SummaryFollowing Credit Suisse’s collapse, critics and a government review say regulators missed opportunities to ensure the bank’s health.
Switzerland wanted its big banks to be fortresses. In practice, the country’s “too big to fail" banking laws made a sand castle of Credit Suisse.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less