How a banking capital of the world botched its own banking rules

Even as Swiss regulators forced Credit Suisse and UBS to hold more capital, they created loopholes for the bank parents. Most notably, Finma said the bank parents could count the value of their arms in places such as the U.S., U.K. and Asia as capital, based on their earnings and potential future dividends. In 2017, it gave the banks until 2028 to begin to phase that treatment out.

