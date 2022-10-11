How a new anti-woke bank stumbled14 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 05:48 PM IST
GloriFi CEO Toby Neugebauer won over A-list investors to build a bank for people who consider Wall Street too liberal. Within months it was nearly bankrupt.
An A-list group of financial backers including Ken Griffin and Peter Thiel gave Toby Neugebauer tens of millions of dollars to build a new kind of bank—one aimed at people who see Wall Street as too liberal.