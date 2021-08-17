How a secondary loan market will benefit banks

The SLMA will help banks manage loan portfolios to comply with regulatory capital requirements. Banks can sell specific loans which could open up more lending opportunities. It also helps banks manage asset-liability mismatches, adhere to RBI’s large exposure framework and trim concentration risk. It also provides opportunities for small banks to participate in highly creditworthy lending exposures at the time of origination. In case of potentially stressed borrowers, the secondary market helps banks reduce the overall recovery cost as the lenders can go for an immediate realization of value even before a default.