How Bank of Baroda customers can enable UPI LITE to make instant payments with just one tap. Step-by-step guide here
Bank of Baroda enables UPI LITE wallet for small-value digital payments without UPI PIN, improving user experience
Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced that it has enabled UPI LITE - Small Value on Device Wallet. UPI LITE is a wallet that allows users to make instant, small-value digital payments with only one tap without the use of a UPI PIN. “UPI is today one of the most preferred digital payment modes for consumers given the sheer ease and convenience of making payments and the superior user experience along with security and interoperability features. Bank of Baroda is one of the leading UPI remitter banks and the launch of our UPI LITE facility will further accelerate the adoption of UPI and help in promoting digital financial inclusion," said Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.